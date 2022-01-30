 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

暖雪 Warm Snow update for 30 January 2022

【Update0130】Added NPC Soul Blacksmith, relics and Excalibur!

Share · View all patches · Build 8113008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

It's time for the Chinese New Year, and also our first game update!! this update will bring you the following content.

Version:1.1.0.15

New content:

*New NPCS - Soul Blacksmith:

Will be available after passing the Boss of Crane when you start a new round.

Function 1: Strengthen the excalibur, you can consume the soul to strengthen the excalibur quality (has a chance to fail).

Function 2: changing effects, you can consume the soul to refresh random excalibur effect.

Function 3: Give you encouragement when your reinforcement fails.

* 5 new relics

* 6 new excalibur

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed the problem that quickly swap relic and exit menu would unlock unlimited relics.

    2.Fixed the problem that when you put the relic [Yellow Charm] in the power slot, the damage would be double counting.

Experience Adjustments:

  1. Relic[Northwind Bloom(Legendary)]:added a new property to power, agility and effect slot: all frost damage increased by 25%
  2. Skill [White Frost]:The damage has been increased from 75% to 125%
  3. The sect Skill[Deathly Chill]:The limit of damage increased from 800% to 1000%
  4. The sect Skill[Eye of Extinction]:The frost damage increased from 40% to 60%

(O '∀') HAPPY CHINESE NEW YEAR OF THE TIGER! Wish you all the bestヽ (' ∀ 'o)

Changed files in this update

暖雪 Warm Snow Content Depot 1296831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.