New version 0.8.6.10

Content Update #9 introduces a new Crime and Justice system along with three new buildings - Police Station, Regional Court and Prison. Crime and Justice will have an impact on the overall happiness and health of your citizens and will be affected by the overall government loyalty and unemployment.

Aside from the new Crime and Justice mechanics, the new update also adds the long awaited railway distribution office. Unlike classic rail schedules and lines, all the player needs to do is connect the source and destination buildings and the railway distribution office automatically decides when and where to deploy the trains and how many cars they should have for the job at hand.

Three new buildings available - Police Station, Regional Court and Prison.

Criminality added to citizen behavior adding a new layer of complexity and challenges for players to manage.

Criminality feature difficulty levels can be managed or even switched off by the player.

Additional duty vehicles such as police cars are now available.

Long-awaited railway distribution office has been added.

Many other gameplay and mechanics improvements.

Detailed list of changes

Features:

Police, Court house and Prison has been added

Criminality has been added

Railway distribution office has been added

Other changes to be noted:

Changed happiness citizens mechanics

Electronics now getting obsolete and harder to manufacture with higher game year

Quality of living now more depend on citizens happiness

Decreased by 30% random sick for citizens

If emergency patient threaded in hospital, now after return home more health is added, also in prisoner or orphan is threated, it stay in hospital even longer and even more health is added. Also was fixed problem when this mechanics was not worked for kids/prisoners/orphans at all

Fixed long time problem about workers not possible to full all building's workplaces, due to long walking.

Rail distribution office was added

Added new overlay preferences (cannot visit doctor, free flats, etc.)

Added icon into vehicle windows, which will show vehicles can load vehicle, or vehicles where vehicle can be loaded

When opened monument window it show which building it affecting

German and Slovak language update (German still WIP sorry)

You can read more about other "system" changes there:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/784150/discussions/6/3193615072224143928/

0.8.6.1

Demand for electronics was decreased

Now when crime & justice is turned on ongoing (existing) map, crime level of citizens is almost 0% to give player opportunity to build police stations, court, prison

Better distribution of cases to police station

Optimized court trial processing

Fixed issue prison buses not displaying correct checkboxes in vehicle schedule

Fixed wrong text comment when relocating the prisoners or kids from orphanage

German language correction

New police cars

0.8.6.2

Hotfix of Xmas lights crash at load

Demand for electronics decreased again

0.8.6.3

Electronics price and demand tweak

0.8.6.4

Christmas light crash fix

University and student loyalty fix

0.8.6.5

Fixed serious issue related to moving people to newly built houses and orphanage

Closing window by double click RMB anywhere on the window

Overlay now shows crime also for other types of buildings not only residential

0.8.6.6

Fixed crash and serious issue related to prison buses

Fixed problem with old citizens listed in orphanage as child in care

0.8.6.7

Changed productivity formula for citizens

Changed yards to feet with imperial units setting

0.8.6.8

Rail DO - train can now pass trough (require to rebuild DO)

Fixed crash when deleting case from court or police building in case location of crime has been demolished

When selecting schedule for prison bus, only supported buildings are allowed. (Note via the line interface this cannot be fixed, because line itself without vehicles on it, cannot be considered as prison bus line)

Fixed crash at load in case residential building mod is not found

Fixed problem with new list of vehicles, which vehicle and what can be loaded on the flatbed, if you clicked on the vehicles from the list, money has been spent

Added code for fixing saves at load, for unknown issue yet, which may cause random crashes, same time it may be some older already fixed issue

Attempt to fix above mentioned random crash

Fixed conveyor pillars

Fixed railway signal to not render on not finished bridges

Fixed issues with transparent and demolishing buildings

Disabled train flip icon in the brand new locomotive stored..

Added containers category in the new menu, which things can flat bed load on the hull

Higher initial loyalty and happiness for invited soviet immigrants

Increased production for power and heating plant

0.8.6.9

Crime negative affection was connected to the republic population. In case population is low, the crime should not spread and not so much negative affect your citizens. Allowing you to start game without police or only with police and have court or prison when your republic is bigger. Population over 12K citizens is the limit where the crime effect is not limited.

Orphanage and prison missed the auto limit for storage causing overfilling of one resources (food or clothes) causes not properly working with DO

Auto purchase goods checkbox was missing when building the orphanage or prison

Optimized rendering, now the windows with many cases should not decrease FPS so much, even still can be optimized better

Rail construction office cannot be now selected as target building for the rail distribution office. Use the rail cargo station for that purpose.

0.8.6.10