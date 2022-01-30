New Items, New Trades, Seasonal Features and more!!

Added Creatures / Features:
- Red baby Slime
- Unlit Torch (requires 4 sticks to relight)
- Torches run out after every 4 hours - Requires sticks to be able to be lit again
- Turrets can now be switched over to shooting slimes
- Zombies now get stuck on fences
- Added Bows
- Player can now shoot at enemies (currently zombies)
- player uses Stone ammo (same ammo as turrets)
- Added a disease counter (diseases in the future)
- Blueberries, Berry Bushes and weeds have a 33% chance of dying in winter
- Player going down animation added
Added Items:
- Raw Chicken (can't eat)
- Cooked Chicken (25 Hunger Points)
- Slime Gel
- Raw Zombie Flesh (can't eat)
- Cooked Zombie Meat (7 Hunger Points)
New Trade (Magical Gnome)
- Buy 4 Torches (50-120 Silver) | Misc Trade | 12 to 60 Stock
- Buy 1 Cooked Chicken (20-50 Silver) | Animal Trade | 0-7 Stock
- Buy 1 Raw Chicken (10-30 SIlver) | Animal Trade | 0-7 Stock
Hidden Features:
When pressing M, Fps now displays
Fixes / Changes:
- Background Music is now lower
- Fixed glitch giving the player money at the start
- Fixed glitch where player couldn't buy chickens
- Fixed Space bar bug that ruins fps
- Changes to Spawn rates
- Press 4 to spawn in a torch at your mouse's location!
Updating:
Press F11 to update Chests or Gnomes if you are within the region of the things needing upgrading
to continue a save press Shift + 3 + Space
Changed files in this update