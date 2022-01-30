 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Laypo Simulator update for 30 January 2022

New Items, New Trades, Seasonal Features and more!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8112916 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Creatures / Features:

  • Red baby Slime
  • Unlit Torch (requires 4 sticks to relight)
  • Torches run out after every 4 hours - Requires sticks to be able to be lit again
  • Turrets can now be switched over to shooting slimes
  • Zombies now get stuck on fences
  • Added Bows
  • Player can now shoot at enemies (currently zombies)
  • player uses Stone ammo (same ammo as turrets)
  • Added a disease counter (diseases in the future)
  • Blueberries, Berry Bushes and weeds have a 33% chance of dying in winter
  • Player going down animation added

Added Items:

  • Raw Chicken (can't eat)
  • Cooked Chicken (25 Hunger Points)
  • Slime Gel
  • Raw Zombie Flesh (can't eat)
  • Cooked Zombie Meat (7 Hunger Points)

New Trade (Magical Gnome)

  • Buy 4 Torches (50-120 Silver) | Misc Trade | 12 to 60 Stock
  • Buy 1 Cooked Chicken (20-50 Silver) | Animal Trade | 0-7 Stock
  • Buy 1 Raw Chicken (10-30 SIlver) | Animal Trade | 0-7 Stock

Hidden Features:

When pressing M, Fps now displays

Fixes / Changes:

  • Background Music is now lower
  • Fixed glitch giving the player money at the start
  • Fixed glitch where player couldn't buy chickens
  • Fixed Space bar bug that ruins fps
  • Changes to Spawn rates
  • Press 4 to spawn in a torch at your mouse's location!

Updating:

Press F11 to update Chests or Gnomes if you are within the region of the things needing upgrading

to continue a save press Shift + 3 + Space

Changed files in this update

Laypo Country Simulator Content Depot 1789211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.