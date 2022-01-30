We were able to track down a specific game breaking bug when going into the Factory from the Fortress. We've also included some balance changes based on player feedback and with the new lowered enemy HP.
BUG FIXES
- Transition to Factory from Fortress game breaking error has been resolved with a new system in place.
- Fixed potential area in Outpost where player could get stuck in free-fall near lower ramp.
BALANCE CHANGES
- Raised heat from 1.25 to 1.3 on Laser Splitter Mod
- All MED ammo weapons start with 3 mags
- Elite Rifle now has a flat damage of 3
- Elite Rifle heat raised from .8 to .9
- Elite Rifle mag size lowered from 8 to 7
- Pulse Cannon - Max Damage Lowered by 1. Range now 4-5
- Pulse Cannon - Mag size lowered from 10 to 8
- Terran Sniper - Max Damage Lowered by 1. Range now 5-6
- Lowered spawn rate / chance of all enemies in early game.
Happy Invading!
