v1.3.0 Changelog

Version 1.3.0 of ​Stonebot Adventures has finally been released​. Here are the changes:

Added 3 new groups of elements

Added 10 new Bonus and Crazy levels each

Added 15 new Simple and Tricky levels each

Added dropdown page selection to help page

Added slight rotation animation to logo

Added the ability to undo rapidly by holding down key

Added the ability to use Z to undo moves

Added tutorial text to Tricky Pack

Changed Bonus Level 10 to be a bit more balanced

Changed Bonus Level 18 to fix an oversight

Changed Crazy Level 10 to be slightly less annoying

Changed Simple Level 36 to lessen busywork

Changed Tricky Level 13 to lessen busywork

Changed Tricky Level 36 to lessen busywork

Changed Tricky Level 71 to make it fairer

Fixed bug where an explosion near a wall can cut off an animation

Fixed bug where dart pickup is reverted incorrectly

Fixed lock changing layer when unlocked

Fixed issues with text centering and typos

Fixed portal animation occasionally failing to play

Fixed the undo button rarely skipping the most recent move

Forced target framerate to 60 FPS

Updated animations of various elements

Updated dropdown UI

Updated level pack descriptions

Updated help page

Updated tutorial

It's been a long time, hasn't it? There's no excuse for it, this update took way too long. Apologies for the extreme delay.

Have fun playing through what this update has to offer! The next update may take a while, but it won't take as long as this one.