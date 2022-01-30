v1.3.0 Changelog

Version 1.3.0 of Stonebot Adventures has finally been released. Here are the changes:
- Added 3 new groups of elements
- Added 10 new Bonus and Crazy levels each
- Added 15 new Simple and Tricky levels each
- Added dropdown page selection to help page
- Added slight rotation animation to logo
- Added the ability to undo rapidly by holding down key
- Added the ability to use Z to undo moves
- Added tutorial text to Tricky Pack
- Changed Bonus Level 10 to be a bit more balanced
- Changed Bonus Level 18 to fix an oversight
- Changed Crazy Level 10 to be slightly less annoying
- Changed Simple Level 36 to lessen busywork
- Changed Tricky Level 13 to lessen busywork
- Changed Tricky Level 36 to lessen busywork
- Changed Tricky Level 71 to make it fairer
- Fixed bug where an explosion near a wall can cut off an animation
- Fixed bug where dart pickup is reverted incorrectly
- Fixed lock changing layer when unlocked
- Fixed issues with text centering and typos
- Fixed portal animation occasionally failing to play
- Fixed the undo button rarely skipping the most recent move
- Forced target framerate to 60 FPS
- Updated animations of various elements
- Updated dropdown UI
- Updated level pack descriptions
- Updated help page
- Updated tutorial
It's been a long time, hasn't it? There's no excuse for it, this update took way too long. Apologies for the extreme delay.
Have fun playing through what this update has to offer! The next update may take a while, but it won't take as long as this one.
