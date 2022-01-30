 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

秘封旅行 ~Secret Sealing Travel update for 30 January 2022

【1.30更新】

Share · View all patches · Build 8112738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【1.30更新】

  1. 在季节商店中新增了农历新年相关道具。

    -祝大家壬寅年新年快乐！

Changed files in this update

秘封旅行 ~Secret Sealing Travel Content Depot 1176051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.