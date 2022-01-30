Level Pack 1 is live!

Here are some new levels for any cool people who want to try them out! Everyone said there weren't enough "Hyper" levels, so I've added 6 new ones scattered around the existing worlds. Now every world (except the snowy world) ends with 2 Hyper levels. I've also added a new final Challenge level, which is not in Hyperball Form. It's very cruel and almost a puzzle of sorts, but relatively short. Try to beat all my times in these new levels!

I've also souped up the graphics a fair bit, messing with lighting and background details, and added a bunch of post-processing effects. I think it looks great, but it definitely hits performance so I'm going to be adding a toggle to turn it off at some point.

There's one more interesting change here. I reduced the "lockout" time before you can dash after bouncing off of a surface from 4 frames to 3 frames. This lets you be a bit more agile and squeeze in extra dashes where you couldn't before. This is strictly a “buff” to player movement, and ideally I wouldn’t make a gameplay change like this after there are times on the leaderboard, but it felt so much nicer and closer to how I want the game to feel that I had to go through with it. This should only make the game "easier" if you're already speedrunning the levels, and the actual difference in times that can be accomplished is probably pretty small (5-10%?). As an aside, Hyperball Form already had a dash lockout of 3 frames, so this change doesn't impact those levels, only the normal ones.

Thanks for playing, hope you enjoy it!