Tutorial Checkpoint

Hey Players,

This is a smaller update, but it adds a quality of life improvement to the tutorial. Before when you died in the tutorial fighting wrench, you would have to restart the tutorial from the beginning now once you reach the mall simulation area of the tutorial you will have a checkpoint that will save your progress including the time echo progress if you die.

if you have any other feedback or issues please let me know on the feedback board at the link below, it is free, no signup, and anonymous, you can also access this in the main menu of the game.

https://komodobit.com/feedback.html