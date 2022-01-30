 Skip to content

Mall of Mayhem update for 30 January 2022

Tutorial Checkpoint

Share · View all patches · Build 8112672 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Players,

This is a smaller update, but it adds a quality of life improvement to the tutorial. Before when you died in the tutorial fighting wrench, you would have to restart the tutorial from the beginning now once you reach the mall simulation area of the tutorial you will have a checkpoint that will save your progress including the time echo progress if you die.

if you have any other feedback or issues please let me know on the feedback board at the link below, it is free, no signup, and anonymous, you can also access this in the main menu of the game.

https://komodobit.com/feedback.html

Changed files in this update

Mall of Mayhem Developer Comp Depot Depot 1558331
  • Loading history…
Mall of Mayhem Depot Depot 1558332
  • Loading history…
