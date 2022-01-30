January Update!

We have added more weapons and weapon categories, mainly.

Some of them existed before the update, but here are all the weapon categories.

Saber type

Short range single attack, initial equipment for paladins

Sword

Close range attack, initial equipment for Soldiers.

Spear type

Close range attack, slightly faster and longer than sword

Dagger

Short-range multiple attacks, currently unavailable as a rare item

Twin Blades

Multiple attacks at close range

Double Saber

Short-range multiple attacks, slightly more powerful than daggers and twin blades, initial equipment for knights

Rapier type

Single attack, moves forward significantly when attacking. Fast attack speed.

Katana

Single attack, additional attack when HP is maximum.

Knuckle type

A single attack.

Handguns

Long range attack, can be equipped for all classes, initial equipment for all characters

Rifle type

Longer range than handguns.

Long-range rifle type

Long-range rifles have the longest range (lock-on range only in front), and are always on foot while equipped.

Shotguns

High power at close range, Enemy knockback is large.

Dual Barrettes

Continuous attack

Arrows

Long distance range attack

Crossbow type

Penetrating long-range attack, much smaller range than arrows

Launcher type

When the bullet hits the target, a blast is generated and it attacks at range.

Miniguns

It's a minigun, but the one we're making is a flamethrower (the weapon in the image), and it's currently unavailable because it's a rare item.

Wand

Increases mental power when equipped.

Magic Book

Magic book type: TP is restored when you hit the target.

Common equipment for non-rare weapons has been added.

Example: Handgun -> Ray Gun -> Luminous Handgun -> Break Ray Gun -> Force Handgun -> Nemesis Ray Gun -> Aegis Handgun -> Omega Handgun

Luminous -> Force -> Aegis are all common weapons, but only some of the other version weapons (Ray Gun for handguns) are present.

Equipment drops depend on your level, so at the current level cap of 30, you'll only get up to Luminous or Force.

Added armor and EXslot equipment (memory).