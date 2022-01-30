January Update!

We have added more weapons and weapon categories, mainly.
Some of them existed before the update, but here are all the weapon categories.
Saber type
Short range single attack, initial equipment for paladins
Sword
Close range attack, initial equipment for Soldiers.
Spear type
Close range attack, slightly faster and longer than sword
Dagger
Short-range multiple attacks, currently unavailable as a rare item
Twin Blades
Multiple attacks at close range
Double Saber
Short-range multiple attacks, slightly more powerful than daggers and twin blades, initial equipment for knights
Rapier type
Single attack, moves forward significantly when attacking. Fast attack speed.
Katana
Single attack, additional attack when HP is maximum.
Knuckle type
A single attack.
Handguns
Long range attack, can be equipped for all classes, initial equipment for all characters
Rifle type
Longer range than handguns.
Long-range rifle type
Long-range rifles have the longest range (lock-on range only in front), and are always on foot while equipped.
Shotguns
High power at close range, Enemy knockback is large.
Dual Barrettes
Continuous attack
Arrows
Long distance range attack
Crossbow type
Penetrating long-range attack, much smaller range than arrows
Launcher type
When the bullet hits the target, a blast is generated and it attacks at range.
Miniguns
It's a minigun, but the one we're making is a flamethrower (the weapon in the image), and it's currently unavailable because it's a rare item.
Wand
Increases mental power when equipped.
Magic Book
Magic book type: TP is restored when you hit the target.
Common equipment for non-rare weapons has been added.
Example: Handgun -> Ray Gun -> Luminous Handgun -> Break Ray Gun -> Force Handgun -> Nemesis Ray Gun -> Aegis Handgun -> Omega Handgun
Luminous -> Force -> Aegis are all common weapons, but only some of the other version weapons (Ray Gun for handguns) are present.
Equipment drops depend on your level, so at the current level cap of 30, you'll only get up to Luminous or Force.
Added armor and EXslot equipment (memory).
Changed files in this update