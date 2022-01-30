 Skip to content

Axial Disc 1 update for 30 January 2022

Patch 1.3.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Changes to encounters in Bluewood Forest

-Repaired music bug in Hotel Bluewood

-Fixed typo in a certain scene

-Nerfs to Coilgun v2.0 and v3.0

-Changes to Red Visor effect

Changed files in this update

Axial Disc 1 Content Depot 1638431
