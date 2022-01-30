 Skip to content

Last Group Out Playtest update for 30 January 2022

Update 0.00.953

Build 8112314 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.00.953:

  • Adds Grenades and Flashbangs.
  • Grenades, Flashbangs and Flares are now rare, lootable items. (Also sold by vendors)
  • To use one of the throwables, press "space" once to put in hand, and again to throw.
  • Throwable will land near your cursor if it is not blocked.
  • Flashbangs temporarily disable the Ai and are blinding to Players if too close.
  • Grenades and Flashbangs can be found at the Military Base and at the gun store Downtown.
  • Flares can be found on any map.

Known Bugs:

  • Grenades do not do damage to the throwing Player.
  • Flashbangs effect Ai and Players through walls.

