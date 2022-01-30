Update 0.00.953:
- Adds Grenades and Flashbangs.
- Grenades, Flashbangs and Flares are now rare, lootable items. (Also sold by vendors)
- To use one of the throwables, press "space" once to put in hand, and again to throw.
- Throwable will land near your cursor if it is not blocked.
- Flashbangs temporarily disable the Ai and are blinding to Players if too close.
- Grenades and Flashbangs can be found at the Military Base and at the gun store Downtown.
- Flares can be found on any map.
Known Bugs:
- Grenades do not do damage to the throwing Player.
- Flashbangs effect Ai and Players through walls.
Changed files in this update