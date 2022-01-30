Fret Smasher v0.30 A2

Full Changlog:
[Additions]
- Added keys volume in settings
- Added instrument icons to the results screen
- Added dedicated section on Ready-Up screen for chart descriptions
- Added back the health bar so you can now fail songs!
- Added chart modifiers
- Added modal after title screen
- Added back cheats
- Added mute track on miss
- Added custom theme support!
(This is experimental, please report any issues!)
- Added whammy distortion
(This is very experimental, and is disabled by default)
- Added song title and artist bars when beginning a song
- Added bars to settings with limited ranges
- Added caps to the Hyper Flux and HP bars
- Added option to have highway bounce to the beat with the ability to choose when it turns on
- Added setting descriptions
- Added setting preview images
- Added the ability to toggle particles
- Added input background texture from song select to all menus
- Added separate offsets for sustains and notes
- Added option to scan for custom content
(Highways, Backgrounds, Themes, etc)
- Added Calamity by BandiPat to the song list!
- Added Trans Pride custom theme
[Fixes]
- Fixed sustains being jagged when whammying
- Fixed sustain textures not being stretched properly
- Fixed bug with gameplay notifications which caused the message to reappear when missing a note
- Fixed some charts not loading any beatlines
- Fixed only the first beat being rendered on the highway
- Fixed being able to move in the menus while scanning songs & in Rewired
- Fixed position / size of highway borders
- Fixed issue with pause menu disapearing when resizing window
- Fixed scroll bars becoming too small when there are a lot of menu items
- Fixed position of some menu assets
- Fixed issue where you would need to hit 11 notes to reach x2 multiplier
- Fixed sustain anchor position on strikeline
- Fixed the way the note size setting functions to keep note position accurate
- Fixed issue with [REDACTED]
- Fixed settings only being applied when leaving then returning to the main menu
- Fixed some settings only applying when entering a song
- Fixed some settings incorrectly displaying the setting value until selected
- Fixed some menu items overlapping menu borders in some cases
- Fixed album art loading
- Fixed bug with intro videos where skipping the first video would cut the second video at whatever time you skipped the first
- Fixed slight note sliding effect
[Changes]
- Adjusted beatline width
- Adjusted open note height
- Adjusted hit window time from being 55 milliseconds in both the front and back to now being 60ms front and 50ms back
- Updated song scanning
- Increased fret after strum timer to 10ms from 8ms
(Values will be adjusted as we get feedback if you feel things should be adjusted let us know!)
- Rewrote player menu
- Rewrote Ready-Up screen
- Completely changed the way the highway fade is handled
- Highway images will no longer stretch and will keep their aspect ratios
- Adjusted position of sustains and notes on the highway
- Adjusted the way the multiplier is handled
- Updated divider arrow textures
- Remade sustain textures
- Removed Hyper Flux indicator around multiplier (It will now only pulse when HF is active)
- Updated chart renderer
- Remade string textures
- Remade highway intro animation when beginning a song
- Remade rewired menu assets
- Adjusted default settings
- Mouse cursor will now automatically hide after being stationary for 5 seconds
- Updated miss sound effect
- Players will now need to wait a few seconds after reaching the results screen to do any inputs (Previously it was very easy to accidentally skip the results screen)
- Increased highway length
- Moved streak and Hyper Flux notification up a tad to compensate for the lengthened highway
