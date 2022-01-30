 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fret Smasher Playtest update for 30 January 2022

Fret Smasher v0.30 A2

Share · View all patches · Build 8112277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full Changlog:

[Additions]
  • Added keys volume in settings
  • Added instrument icons to the results screen
  • Added dedicated section on Ready-Up screen for chart descriptions
  • Added back the health bar so you can now fail songs!
  • Added chart modifiers
  • Added modal after title screen
  • Added back cheats
  • Added mute track on miss
  • Added custom theme support!

    (This is experimental, please report any issues!)
  • Added whammy distortion

    (This is very experimental, and is disabled by default)
  • Added song title and artist bars when beginning a song
  • Added bars to settings with limited ranges
  • Added caps to the Hyper Flux and HP bars
  • Added option to have highway bounce to the beat with the ability to choose when it turns on
  • Added setting descriptions
  • Added setting preview images
  • Added the ability to toggle particles
  • Added input background texture from song select to all menus
  • Added separate offsets for sustains and notes
  • Added option to scan for custom content

    (Highways, Backgrounds, Themes, etc)
  • Added Calamity by BandiPat to the song list!
  • Added Trans Pride custom theme
[Fixes]
  • Fixed sustains being jagged when whammying
  • Fixed sustain textures not being stretched properly
  • Fixed bug with gameplay notifications which caused the message to reappear when missing a note
  • Fixed some charts not loading any beatlines
  • Fixed only the first beat being rendered on the highway
  • Fixed being able to move in the menus while scanning songs & in Rewired
  • Fixed position / size of highway borders
  • Fixed issue with pause menu disapearing when resizing window
  • Fixed scroll bars becoming too small when there are a lot of menu items
  • Fixed position of some menu assets
  • Fixed issue where you would need to hit 11 notes to reach x2 multiplier
  • Fixed sustain anchor position on strikeline
  • Fixed the way the note size setting functions to keep note position accurate
  • Fixed issue with [REDACTED]
  • Fixed settings only being applied when leaving then returning to the main menu
  • Fixed some settings only applying when entering a song
  • Fixed some settings incorrectly displaying the setting value until selected
  • Fixed some menu items overlapping menu borders in some cases
  • Fixed album art loading
  • Fixed bug with intro videos where skipping the first video would cut the second video at whatever time you skipped the first
  • Fixed slight note sliding effect
[Changes]
  • Adjusted beatline width
  • Adjusted open note height
  • Adjusted hit window time from being 55 milliseconds in both the front and back to now being 60ms front and 50ms back
  • Updated song scanning
  • Increased fret after strum timer to 10ms from 8ms

    (Values will be adjusted as we get feedback if you feel things should be adjusted let us know!)
  • Rewrote player menu
  • Rewrote Ready-Up screen
  • Completely changed the way the highway fade is handled
  • Highway images will no longer stretch and will keep their aspect ratios
  • Adjusted position of sustains and notes on the highway
  • Adjusted the way the multiplier is handled
  • Updated divider arrow textures
  • Remade sustain textures
  • Removed Hyper Flux indicator around multiplier (It will now only pulse when HF is active)
  • Updated chart renderer
  • Remade string textures
  • Remade highway intro animation when beginning a song
  • Remade rewired menu assets
  • Adjusted default settings
  • Mouse cursor will now automatically hide after being stationary for 5 seconds
  • Updated miss sound effect
  • Players will now need to wait a few seconds after reaching the results screen to do any inputs (Previously it was very easy to accidentally skip the results screen)
  • Increased highway length
  • Moved streak and Hyper Flux notification up a tad to compensate for the lengthened highway

Changed files in this update

Fret Smasher Playtest | Windows Depot 1648351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.