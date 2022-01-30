 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tactical Operations Force update for 30 January 2022

Added two new maps!

Share · View all patches · Build 8112275 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added two new maps:

  1. Open_World
  2. Polar_Facility

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

T Content Depot 1447291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.