Patch 1.1.12

Hey everyone, here is the notes for this update.

Minor adjustment to level 4

Fixed checkpoint spawn issue on levels 3 and 6

Collision fix on level 6

Pressing "Q" will now show Anxiety level and Speed

Clean up work in Shrimp's Code to improve performance and to make it easier for me to add cosmetics in the future

Removed WIDE Shrimp option when pressing "H" (Don't worry it will come back as a type of Extra in the future)

Fixed issue of not being able to equip Hyper Acid, and Prime Skins when buying them

The next update will make changes to the U.I for the menu, buying cosmetics, the stereo menu, change the menu sounds, and hopefully in this update I can tackle the way you apply skins as I have a better idea for it. February will have cool changes to the game with extra content such as changing skins on entities!