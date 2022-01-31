Patch Notes – 1.9.1.12956

General Changes
- Fixed ghost players spawning.
- Auto-balance no longer swaps players while pub starter mode is active.
- Escape menu now closes when hitting spectate or change team.
- End of match message trimmed to “Match has ended”.
- Doppler effect added to jetpack.
Practice Mode
- Updated route finder to auto-display the nearest route upon spawn (if active prior to spawn).
- Added option in drills to not kill all existing bots.
Bots
- Bots now earn stats for kills and damage.
- Improved capper bot AI so they’ll respawn if their route fails.
- Allowed game to start with just bots and one player.
Stats
- Rounded stats to nearest integer.
- Added Damage % stats.
Maps
- Updated loading screen and other image assets on Kryosis and Yolandi.
- CTF – Forlorn: Terrain and base rework.
- CTF – Ingonyama: Overhauled and updated flagstand, general art updates.
- CTF – Relay: Flagstand and terrain tweaks.
- CTF – Yolandi: Terrain smoothing, spawn tweaks, flagstand blockout, mountains added.
- CTF – Hadrian: New prototype map added.
Voicepacks
- Odulf: New voicepack added.
Changed files in this update