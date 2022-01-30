HOTFIX: Performance drop from last hotfix.

Hi everyone.
In the last hotfix, there was unfortunately something left in the game from some of the new things I've been learning and experimenting with in Unreal Engine 4.
As a result, this meant that over time, the performance would drop.
This issue is now fixed.
There's also a little board game UI update which just shows a message on the board game UI to say "YOUR TURN <player>". It doesn't show the player colour just yet, but it will happen.
Sorry for the inconvenience caused by the performance bug.
ROCK ON!
Changed files in this update