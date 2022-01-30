Added Bonus Stage - 20,000 Downloads

To celebrate 20,000 downloads, I added a new bonus stage along with an achievement for beating it. Beat level 5 to unlock the new stage.
Thanks to everyone who helped playtest the game before release.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
To celebrate 20,000 downloads, I added a new bonus stage along with an achievement for beating it. Beat level 5 to unlock the new stage.
Thanks to everyone who helped playtest the game before release.
Changed files in this update