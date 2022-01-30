 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cave Crawler update for 30 January 2022

Added Bonus Stage - 20,000 Downloads

Share · View all patches · Build 8112101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To celebrate 20,000 downloads, I added a new bonus stage along with an achievement for beating it. Beat level 5 to unlock the new stage.

Thanks to everyone who helped playtest the game before release.

Changed files in this update

Cave Crawler Content Depot 1865441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.