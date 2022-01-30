 Skip to content

SCP: Breakout update for 30 January 2022

Fixed some network bugs!

A few little network bugs and performance fixes.

If you are reading this and didn´t know that SCP-205 has already been in and working for 2 days now, then what are you waiting for. go have some fun!

Changed files in this update

SCP: Breakout Content Depot 1534051
