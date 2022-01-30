- Add default touch controller binding for Remote Play on Phone/Tablet
- Add support for Steam Dynamic Cloud (Steam Deck suspend/resume)
- Add ability to chat using just controller in Steam Big Picture mode
- Fix achievements window title formatting with very long player names
- Fix achievements sometimes synchronizing from current Steam user to current Discord user
Splody update for 30 January 2022
v1.9.394 - [b]Steam Deck and Steam Remote Play Support[/b]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
