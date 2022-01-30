 Skip to content

Splody update for 30 January 2022

v1.9.394 - [b]Steam Deck and Steam Remote Play Support[/b]

  • Add default touch controller binding for Remote Play on Phone/Tablet
  • Add support for Steam Dynamic Cloud (Steam Deck suspend/resume)
  • Add ability to chat using just controller in Steam Big Picture mode
  • Fix achievements window title formatting with very long player names
  • Fix achievements sometimes synchronizing from current Steam user to current Discord user

