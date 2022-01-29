-Medium tyre and penalties further improved
-Track editor terrain save bug fixed
-Fixed bug crashing the game sometimes when dragging or rotating an object in the track editor
-Small bugs fixed
Ultimate Racing 2D 2 update for 29 January 2022
Patch 1.0.0.6 Released!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Medium tyre and penalties further improved
Ultimate Racing 2D 2 Linux Content Depot 1285231
- Loading history…
Ultimate Racing 2D 2 Windows Content Depot 1285232
- Loading history…
Ultimate Racing 2D 2 MacOS content Depot 1285233
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update