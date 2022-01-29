Update v 0.2.7

IMPORTANT UPDATE FIX FOR NON PROGRESSION
- Fix for collision issue introduced in last update at Gorge / Mind Your Step job.
- Fix for Chopper issues when landing at wheat farm.
- Add hints when going way off track during Lucky Pennies job.
- Health boost and Water / Stamina fill on completing jobs.
- Add stable at Coopers Creek.
- Fix for shed crates.
- Increase time for Bee / Mossie swarm respawn.
All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.
Changed files in this update