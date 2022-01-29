 Skip to content

Straya update for 29 January 2022

Update v 0.2.7

Build 8111764 · Last edited by Wendy

IMPORTANT UPDATE FIX FOR NON PROGRESSION

  • Fix for collision issue introduced in last update at Gorge / Mind Your Step job.
  • Fix for Chopper issues when landing at wheat farm.
  • Add hints when going way off track during Lucky Pennies job.
  • Health boost and Water / Stamina fill on completing jobs.
  • Add stable at Coopers Creek.
  • Fix for shed crates.
  • Increase time for Bee / Mossie swarm respawn.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

