- Added 5 mini bosses to Training and Protect the Fish God - Mega Dashard, Iceard, Pushard, Grabard and Squishard!
- Added a "element queue" system when spell casting. The old system can still be accessed by selecting "auto clear spells" in the settings tab.
- Lowered the amount of kills necessary for some achievements.
- Fixed many bugs including the "stuck-5-meters-above-ground-bug" and the bug where certain element amount achievements weren't stored.
- Arcane walls work again.
Fishards update for 29 January 2022
Boss and Spell Casting Update! (v. 1.7.0)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fishards Windows Depot 1637141
- Loading history…
Fishards Mac Depot 1637142
- Loading history…
Fishards Linux Depot 1637143
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update