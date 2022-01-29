 Skip to content

Fishards update for 29 January 2022

Boss and Spell Casting Update! (v. 1.7.0)

29 January 2022

  • Added 5 mini bosses to Training and Protect the Fish God - Mega Dashard, Iceard, Pushard, Grabard and Squishard!
  • Added a "element queue" system when spell casting. The old system can still be accessed by selecting "auto clear spells" in the settings tab.
  • Lowered the amount of kills necessary for some achievements.
  • Fixed many bugs including the "stuck-5-meters-above-ground-bug" and the bug where certain element amount achievements weren't stored.
  • Arcane walls work again.

