ImmaterialAI update for 29 January 2022

Gamebreaking crashes tied to user progression found

Share · View all patches · Build 8111644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some users experience crashes whenever they are about to level up. I'll be releasing 3.12.2 today to fix all that

Changed files in this update

ImmaterialAI Content Depot 1858061
  • Loading history…
