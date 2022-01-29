 Skip to content

Nienix update for 29 January 2022

Hotfix #2

Build 8111555

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509143
  • [UI] Minor changes to the Continuum Transmuter screen.
  • [UI] Minor changes to the item tool tip.
  • [UI] Added a description to the create new character menu (regarding "Loadout").
  • [Balancing] Attack speed is now calculated linearly. I.e., 80% increased attack speed means 80% less time between firing bullets. The old calculation method applied a dimishing return that was not very transparent.
  • [Act 1] Charger-type enemies in the Old Outpost event no longer need be killed to open the doors.
  • [Bug] Hull repair bonuses (%) now also affect hull restored per second gained from passive sources (e.g., talents or item properties).
  • [Talent] Xinthu Talents "Crushing Hits", "Precise Aim" and "Slow But Deadly" have been slightly revised.

