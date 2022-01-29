Version 0.55509143
- [UI] Minor changes to the Continuum Transmuter screen.
- [UI] Minor changes to the item tool tip.
- [UI] Added a description to the create new character menu (regarding "Loadout").
- [Balancing] Attack speed is now calculated linearly. I.e., 80% increased attack speed means 80% less time between firing bullets. The old calculation method applied a dimishing return that was not very transparent.
- [Act 1] Charger-type enemies in the Old Outpost event no longer need be killed to open the doors.
- [Bug] Hull repair bonuses (%) now also affect hull restored per second gained from passive sources (e.g., talents or item properties).
- [Talent] Xinthu Talents "Crushing Hits", "Precise Aim" and "Slow But Deadly" have been slightly revised.
Changed files in this update