SIG P320 M17 pistol, IDPA WSB Template and other stage briefing enhancements

1.0.0.56
- New Pistol : SIG P320 M17 with Romeo 1
- IDPA WSB Template with additional fields
- Save template and camera selection with STG file
- save cel shading and simplify background selection with STG file
- Replaced gray sky with plain blue sky with clouds
- Target Type will not be auto determined. You need to provide this info, defaults to USPSA
- Course length will not be auto determined. You can click on Calculate to have the tool determine it for you based on USPSA or IPSC rules
- Enabled use of Numpad (1-9)
Changed files in this update