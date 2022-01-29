 Skip to content

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 29 January 2022

SIG P320 M17 pistol, IDPA WSB Template and other stage briefing enhancements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.0.56

  • New Pistol : SIG P320 M17 with Romeo 1
  • IDPA WSB Template with additional fields
  • Save template and camera selection with STG file
  • save cel shading and simplify background selection with STG file
  • Replaced gray sky with plain blue sky with clouds
  • Target Type will not be auto determined. You need to provide this info, defaults to USPSA
  • Course length will not be auto determined. You can click on Calculate to have the tool determine it for you based on USPSA or IPSC rules
  • Enabled use of Numpad (1-9)

