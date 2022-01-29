 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Flowstone Saga Playtest update for 29 January 2022

Build 83 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8111370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VISUALS

Various new and improved VFX

BUGS

  • Perk system works correctly after battle now
  • Many other bugs caused, and fixed

CONTENT/GAMEPLAY

New “Quests” UI tab

  • New “Jobs” UI tab for frog feeding
  • The second player can now use abilities in battle with their own meter, which is charged at the same time as the first player’s meter! Abilities are selected by pressing a face button on the controller (on an Xbox pad, that would be X/Y/A/B)
  • Many new monsters and areas - although not all are accessible
  • Many new cutscenes

DEBUG/PLAYTESTING

A new debug/playtesting tool allowing us to create our own custom battle encounter using ANY monsters in the game; open the debug console with `, then type listmonsters to view all possible opponents. cleardebugarena will reset the encounter, and adddebugarena (monster ref) will add an opponent to the battle. Then, type map loc_debug_arena to go to the battle area and fight! Obviously this won't be in the final game, but for now it's a great way to experience the vast variety of monsters we've been working on.

Changed files in this update

Flowstone Saga Playtest Content Depot 1638941
  • Loading history…
Flowstone Saga Playtest OSX Depot Depot 1638942
  • Loading history…
Flowstone Saga Playtest Linux Depot Depot 1638943
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.