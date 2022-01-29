Build 83 Patch Notes

VISUALS
Various new and improved VFX
BUGS
- Perk system works correctly after battle now
- Many other bugs caused, and fixed
-
CONTENT/GAMEPLAY
New “Quests” UI tab
- New “Jobs” UI tab for frog feeding
- The second player can now use abilities in battle with their own meter, which is charged at the same time as the first player’s meter! Abilities are selected by pressing a face button on the controller (on an Xbox pad, that would be X/Y/A/B)
- Many new monsters and areas - although not all are accessible
- Many new cutscenes
DEBUG/PLAYTESTING
A new debug/playtesting tool allowing us to create our own custom battle encounter using ANY monsters in the game; open the debug console with `, then type listmonsters to view all possible opponents. cleardebugarena will reset the encounter, and adddebugarena (monster ref) will add an opponent to the battle. Then, type map loc_debug_arena to go to the battle area and fight! Obviously this won't be in the final game, but for now it's a great way to experience the vast variety of monsters we've been working on.
Changed files in this update