Isles of Pangaea update for 29 January 2022

Smelling Dinosaur Trails

Share · View all patches · Build 8111366 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔹The player can now see scent trails left by the dinosaur they are smelling.

🔹Dinosaur corpses that are being smelled by the player now have their scent removed when the player eats from them.

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
