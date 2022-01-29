 Skip to content

EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 29 January 2022

Version 0.92.3246 update announcement

  1. Fix the problem of clicking and drinking two bottles of blood continuously.

  2. Fix the problem that the energy is not accumulated by the knife pulling chopper and the gap chopper.

  3. Fix the bug that the number of layers of killing the enemy after the multi end Black Knight passes the pass is lost.

  4. Fix the bug that the client blood return array does not disappear.

  5. Now you can collect washing stones and strengthening stones by attacking ores to lengthen the mining animation.

  6. Adjust and increase the back water battle damage.

  7. Adjust and improve the fighting damage.

  8. Monsters will no longer attack players in resurrection. After resurrection, players have an invincible time of 0.5 seconds.

  9. Merchants sell goods with fortified stones and scouring stones. Merchants with high difficulty will also sell low-grade fortified stones.

  10. Fix the bug that the client cannot see the remote attack of some monsters.

  11. Fix the bug that one hit Superman is invalid.

  12. Fix the problem that merchants refresh goods after reading files every time. Fix the bug that the server buys materials from merchants, causing the client to obtain a large amount of materials.

  13. Fix the bug that the client can have skills of multiple elements.

