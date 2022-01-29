Quick QOL Update - Jan 29 2022

-Fixed a bug where you could get locked into Speedrun Mode by Alt+F4'ing the game at a certain point
-Added a toggle in the options menu to enable/disable Speed Lines.
Changed files in this update