The Infecting 3 update for 29 January 2022

New Beginnings

Build 8111313

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Running up to the release of the Lambda Transaction expansion, this update adds a new chapter to the lambda trials, a secret level unlocked by in-game achievements and a mac version.

The menu screen has also been updated, but you can choose one of the original 4 in the menu as well.

