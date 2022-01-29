Running up to the release of the Lambda Transaction expansion, this update adds a new chapter to the lambda trials, a secret level unlocked by in-game achievements and a mac version.
The menu screen has also been updated, but you can choose one of the original 4 in the menu as well.
The Infecting 3 update for 29 January 2022
New Beginnings
