Grapple Hoops New Chapter And Enemies Update v1.1.0

NEW FEATURES

-Added a new chapter: Scorin' And Ballin'

-Added 3 new levels: Industry, Pillars and Desert

-Added a limited time reward (until February 3rd): Lunar Ball Skin, get it in challenges menu

-Added a new skin system for the melee and shooter enemies

-A lot more variety and randomness has been added to enemy skins

-Added a new parkour move: 180 wall jump

-Pressing the quickturn button while wall climbing will cause the player to be launched backwards

-A full Dunk-O-Meter increases the 180 wall jump's strength

-Added 3 new flex/celebrate emotes

-Added a new difficulty menu

CHANGES

-Updated the melee enemy's swing animation and added VFX to it

-Made it a little easier to avoid melee hits from enemies

-Adjusted the mantle's camera shake

-Removed player name tags from multiplayer

-Updated the singleplayer menu layout

-Improved the first person landing animations

-Increased the player's mantle speed

-Slightly decreased the mantle speed boost gained by a full Dunk-O-Meter

-Adjusted the grappling gun animations during climbing and mantling

-Removed a lot of unnecessary files and assets reducing file size and improving loading time

-Adjusted the look of the player's main UI and made it react to the player's speed

BUG FIXES

-Fixed a few settings and skin loading issues during the start of a level

-Fixed a bug that caused the camera to shake to play twice during a mantle

-Fixed a bug that caused shields to be launched very far after being dropped by a dead shield enemy

-Fixed a bug that cased melee enemies to still attack the player even after getting stunned

-Fixed a bug that caused the player to stand up after ending a slide even if the crouch key was still pressed