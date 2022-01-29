Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.2.0)

Dear Calamity Eliminator:

It’s my honor to bring you our latest update. We’ve made great adjustments to the whole game. We add a huge amount of stories and enhance the characters’ build-up. We also increase the importance of story events (Adventure story, Battle story, Recovery story and etc). Calamity Eliminator will influence the game progress much more, which means your choice may change the future. Besides this, we add the Morale system to the Valkyrie. Please try to clear the quest with high Morale. We will keep working on updating and improving the game, please wait for the next update!

Adjustment:

·Adjust the gameplay of Valkyrie by adding the Morale system.

·Ultra Command changes to cool down instead of ultimate and combo.

·Adjust UI of event. Also adding interact with the illustration.

Add:

·Added Map Zulin and its event.

·Added some singularity boss.

·Added Valkyrie Snow White and Sariel.

·Added setting button in battle, return to the main screen is available in-game now.

·Added new logic after updating gameplay.

·Added story events including Adventure story, Battle story and etc.

Optimization:

·Optimized trail

·Optimized play speed of dice

·An optimized whole number of turns in one game

·Optimized reward preview in Adventure story

·Optimized match of battle and background

·Optimized display of Commands, Emblems, Soul Gears, Consumables, change to full-screen

Fix:

·Fixed some effect show up in wrong place

·Fixed some language problem

We really appreciate every player who reports the bug and crash. If you face any bug or crashing in the future, please tell us through Steam, Discord ‘Bug-report’ channel, and in-game bug report function.

Discord:

https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you the next time, Calamity Eliminators.