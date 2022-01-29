 Skip to content

Ancient Warfare 3 update for 29 January 2022

Update 0.37.3

Next major update

Hello everyone, just in case you missed it, custom weapon, armor, equipment and object creators are coming to Ancient Warfare 3 in the next major update!



Until then, there will be intermediate updates like this one.

Alpha 0.37.3

Scripting tag system

Handling units in the scripting system has always been somewhat difficult. Whether it's the question if a specific type of unit was involved in certain actions or getting certain units without having them referenced beforehand, there was no easy way of doing that.

This update introduces tags which can be added to units in the scripting view or with scripting nodes.





By using tags you can quickly test if a unit has a tag to identify a type of unit or gather a list of units with a certain tag to quickly create groups of units which can be controlled as a whole. Units can have an infinite amount of tags which can be added and removed at any time.

Other scripting features

New restrict nodes Added RestrictShoot, RestrictMelee and RestrictSupport nodes to prevent the usage of melee/ranged weapons or support equipment like grenades

CustomInfo output Added an output for the reference to the HUD element when using the CustomInfo node which allows you to delete the HUD element before redrawing it in the next frame. That way custom HUD elements can be drawn without any overlapping or flickering

Preview selected reference When selecting any reference in the scripting view, the currently selected referenced will be highlighted in red now

Bullet spawning Bullets can now be spawned from scripts by using the SpawnBullet/SpawnBulletEx nodes

Bug fixes
  • Fixed a bug that prevented workshop items from being uploaded if the thumbnail was too large
  • Fixed that controlling the siege shield would result in weird movement
  • Fixed despawning of equipment (from scripting) for units with dual wielding
  • Fixed that passive non hostile units spawned by scripts would be attacked
  • Fixed missing icons for ropes/wires
  • Fixed a bug that caused (scripting controlled) music to continue to be played after leaving the battle
  • Fixed OnLand scripting node visuals
  • Fixed that punching with ranged weapons would damage allied units with friendly fire deactivated
  • Fixed a bug that caused various problems when starting to control a unit with projectiles stuck in them
  • Fixed that pasting text in a text field would also paste copied nodes in the script editor

