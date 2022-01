Scuffed Tower Defense has officially been renamed to BUSTER'S Tower Defense. Buster is still one scuffed dog, but we thought it would be more fitting to have the game named after him because he is such a big star.

The second campaign level (Snow Day) has been completed and is complete with new cutscenes and dialogs featuring your favorite uncle Sherald. There is now an achievement for beating this campaign level.

Check out Buster's Tower Defense today! 50% off!!!