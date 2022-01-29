Desecrators 0.5.7 - Moonport

Desecrators 0.5.7 features Moonports where you may catch glimpses of outer space.
Note: Host saves from version 0.5.6 can be used with the caveat that some progress on the star map may have been lost.
Changelist:
- Added Moonport level
- Piranha and Beehive projectiles now have simple collision avoidance (this makes them easier to use in small rooms)
- Added error messages if loading a game save fails
- Fixed saves not storing star map data correctly
- Fixed a loading bug causing Ice Comet to be available too often
- Fixed too many keys being spawned on Ice Comet
- Fixed a rare bug where returning to the mothership would cause a black screen.
Changed files in this update