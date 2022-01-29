 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 29 January 2022

Desecrators 0.5.7 - Moonport

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Desecrators 0.5.7 features Moonports where you may catch glimpses of outer space.

Note: Host saves from version 0.5.6 can be used with the caveat that some progress on the star map may have been lost.

Changelist:

  • Added Moonport level
  • Piranha and Beehive projectiles now have simple collision avoidance (this makes them easier to use in small rooms)
  • Added error messages if loading a game save fails
  • Fixed saves not storing star map data correctly
  • Fixed a loading bug causing Ice Comet to be available too often
  • Fixed too many keys being spawned on Ice Comet
  • Fixed a rare bug where returning to the mothership would cause a black screen.

