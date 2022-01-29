#Art
-Alentura's shadow faceset has less grey artifacts (it looks better).
#Bugfixes
-Celery text no longer claims that is bitter (it's still aromatic like the orange icon tells).
-Fixed Jasmine joining twice on Day4 if you skipped the Treasure Hunt before.
-Fixed Cutlass info telling the wrong action command.
-Ghostcrabs now have a death animation
-Fixed robot upgrades not consuming the materials required to build them
#Overworld
-Tom now sells Gear for 50 coins. He's finally useful.
-Karl Marx no longer hates you (selling is no longer half buy price).
#Menu
-The following buffs now have a number in their Icon to show their strength:
Well Feed, Bleeding, OnFire, Armor Break, Daydreaming
#Battle
Woy rebalanced and made less confusing:
-Woy regenereates at 0.5 each round for each character in battle, and starts at 0(similar to Stamina/SP).
-Using Woy now only places an euphoric buff that increases damage from further Woy skills.
-After the buff ends, Apathy kicks in (which no longer drains stamina, but increases received physical damage).
-Using Woy no longer applies a bleeding debuff.
Changed files in this update