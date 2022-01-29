Patch notes for Version 1.29

This patch fixes bugs that occurred in the gameplay and UI.
Your team from Empires and Tribes
Version 1.29
Engine
Added:
- In the lumberjacks, trees are now spawned after placement if there are too few in the area
- The resources spawned at the construction sites no longer float in the air, but their position and rotation are adjusted to the surrounding terrain
- The intro video can now be ended with Escape
Fixed:
- Fixed a bug when building ramparts, gates or towers that could cause the buildings to not be completed
- Fixed a bug that caused trees and their colliders to not be cleared at the start of the game, which caused them to be in the town hall for example
- Fixed a bug that could cause the amount of meat and bread in the warehouse to be swapped when researching upgrades that required food
- Fixed a bug in the height calculation that caused flickering or culling of buildings
- Fixed a bug that caused monks, thieves or bandits to spawn in the wrong position and run across the map
- Fixed a bug that could occur after accepting the quest to find the lamp or the villager's crate
- Fixed a bug that caused unnecessary road pieces to be placed when a surrounding farm was built close to an existing road
- Fixed a bug that could cause road connections to be interrupted when a hinterland farm was demolished or destroyed
- The colors of the grass and the bushes in the morning have been adjusted to each other
- Textures of the mountain ranges were adjusted to the environment
- Fixed a bug that caused trees placed for decoration to spawn in the wrong position after loading
- Fixed a rare bug that could cause the player to take 0.5 more units of food from the warehouse than were stored in it
- Items that need to be found as evidence are no longer counted multiple times when the player's inventory is full and they cannot be picked up
- Changed "tree trunk" to "log" for better comprehensibility
UI
Fixed:
- Icon indicating that goods are not picked up from the market carts reworked
- Fixed a bug that caused the compass to show a maximum of 13 positions at once
- Fixed a bug that caused the wrong building maintenance to be displayed in the tooltip in the building interaction menu
- Fixed a bug that could cause the mini-menu of the buildings on the left side of the screen not to be closed anymore
- Fixed a bug that could cause the wrong interaction menu of buildings with expansion sites to be opened
- Fixed a bug that caused the castle interaction menu not to show all construction sites or upgrades
- Fixed a bug that caused the icons of fires on the minimap to be set to the wrong position when the zoom level was changed
- The tooltip in the resource panel in the Main HUD for the balance is now correctly displayed below the panel
- Length of the maximum text input for scores increased to 27 chars
Changed files in this update