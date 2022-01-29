 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Empires and Tribes update for 29 January 2022

Patch notes for Version 1.29

Share · View all patches · Build 8111151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes bugs that occurred in the gameplay and UI.

Your team from Empires and Tribes

Version 1.29

Engine

Added:

  • In the lumberjacks, trees are now spawned after placement if there are too few in the area
  • The resources spawned at the construction sites no longer float in the air, but their position and rotation are adjusted to the surrounding terrain
  • The intro video can now be ended with Escape

Fixed:

  • Fixed a bug when building ramparts, gates or towers that could cause the buildings to not be completed
  • Fixed a bug that caused trees and their colliders to not be cleared at the start of the game, which caused them to be in the town hall for example
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the amount of meat and bread in the warehouse to be swapped when researching upgrades that required food
  • Fixed a bug in the height calculation that caused flickering or culling of buildings
  • Fixed a bug that caused monks, thieves or bandits to spawn in the wrong position and run across the map
  • Fixed a bug that could occur after accepting the quest to find the lamp or the villager's crate
  • Fixed a bug that caused unnecessary road pieces to be placed when a surrounding farm was built close to an existing road
  • Fixed a bug that could cause road connections to be interrupted when a hinterland farm was demolished or destroyed
  • The colors of the grass and the bushes in the morning have been adjusted to each other
  • Textures of the mountain ranges were adjusted to the environment
  • Fixed a bug that caused trees placed for decoration to spawn in the wrong position after loading
  • Fixed a rare bug that could cause the player to take 0.5 more units of food from the warehouse than were stored in it
  • Items that need to be found as evidence are no longer counted multiple times when the player's inventory is full and they cannot be picked up
  • Changed "tree trunk" to "log" for better comprehensibility

UI

Fixed:

  • Icon indicating that goods are not picked up from the market carts reworked
  • Fixed a bug that caused the compass to show a maximum of 13 positions at once
  • Fixed a bug that caused the wrong building maintenance to be displayed in the tooltip in the building interaction menu
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the mini-menu of the buildings on the left side of the screen not to be closed anymore
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the wrong interaction menu of buildings with expansion sites to be opened
  • Fixed a bug that caused the castle interaction menu not to show all construction sites or upgrades
  • Fixed a bug that caused the icons of fires on the minimap to be set to the wrong position when the zoom level was changed
  • The tooltip in the resource panel in the Main HUD for the balance is now correctly displayed below the panel
  • Length of the maximum text input for scores increased to 27 chars

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1273791
  • Loading history…
OSX Content Depot 1273792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.