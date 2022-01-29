Update 6 - Skirmish & Finalizing Playtest

Update 6 will be the last major update for the playtest. I'll fix any serious bugs that may crop up, but other than that the focus will be on internal development, namely making the rest of the planned Operations.

The playtest will remain accessible during February at least.

The response to the Survey has been amazing, thank you all!

I think I'll need a day or two just to read through all the open questions' answers :)

Changelog

Skirmish - Meeting Engagement is enabled for playtest

Those of you who've completed the operation 10 times already may appreciate the change of pace. For others, skirmish can be a gentler introduction to the game's tactical combat.

Two maps and four regiments are available for the Meeting Engagement:

East German 4 Panzer Regiment

Soviet 35th Air Assault Brigade

Belgian COMRECCE Command

US 1st Brigade - 3rd Armored Division

Belgian task forces also allow a first look into the British units (with the rest of the roster and actual British regiments planned for post-release content)