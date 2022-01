Share · View all patches · Build 8111122 · Last edited 29 January 2022 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Main Features:

-Added around 30+ new gun sounds, replaced a number of previous gunshot sounds

-New feature for the bulls target, it will now show you your bullet damage and impact velocity

New:

-30+ new gun sounds, many gunsounds have been updated

-new feature for bulls target to show your bullet damage and speed

Changes:

-fixed issue of not being able to change height in multiplayer (multiplayer)