ASTRAL - Dream Or Reality update for 29 January 2022

Beta v0.1 Update

Beta v0.1 Update

Build 8111097

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time =)

The big update is now live and brings some innovations.

In the next few weeks, smaller updates will follow from time to time to implement further elements.

The most important thing (besides having fun) is that you're welcome to post bugs and comments in the Community Hub from now on.

Patch Notes:

  • new outdoor area
  • Village map completely revised
  • more assets in Apartment & Village
  • Adam character model
  • Kara character model
  • 3 different endings
  • Save System (experimental)
  • Loading screens (experimental)
  • german synchronization
  • subtitles
  • English version
  • Bug fixes

