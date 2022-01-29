 Skip to content

TEST RE(QuietMansion1 Special Teaser) update for 29 January 2022

TEST RE Ver1.03(Early Access) Update!

・A bug that caused game activation to fail has been fixed.

・And many more bugs and events fixed!

QuietMansion1 Demo Coming Soon...

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1578440/QuietMansion1/

TEST RE(QuietMansion1 Special Teaser) Content Depot 1704551
