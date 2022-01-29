Go! Go! Version 1.0.2

Hey there, I've been working around the clock since release to fix the remaining bugs found by you. I hope I succeeded!

Fixed an issue where PogoGirl and other sprites would be invisible for some users

Fixed an issue where the CRT filter would turn the screen black for some users

Fixed an issue where some achievements didn't unlock

The issue with the invisible PogoGirl was obviously the most pressing one. It took me a while to find the cause, but I managed to track it down to the shaders. PogoGirl has a shader applied to her to make her flash in certain instances. However, the way I wrote the shader wasn't 100% compatible with all graphics cards, and it seems like especially integrated Intel cards just weren't having it and outright refused to render the sprite at all (instead of, you know, giving an error message one might use to debug cough). This also meant that the screen-wide CRT shader would basically prevent the rendering of...well, anything.

So I dug through the shaders and cleaned them up, and it should be working now! If you are still having this issue, please let me know and post your graphics card details along with it. I'll see what I can do.

Sorry about this issue, I'm a solo dev and sometimes feel like I don't know what I'm doing. Hope you enjoy the game!

Many thanks to CheekyLions, half, Nathan Altice and Carls493 for helping me track down and fix the shader bug!

-Ando