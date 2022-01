Reduced item save range in survival (was up to 6km from player now is 2 km max) - this should fix performance issues -

ATTENTION! after updating your saved survival game will work as before - you need so save it quit to menu and load again in order to get rid of all things saved after 2km.

Added rocks to survival mode map - they may be anywhere in grass - So no more carefree cruising through grassland on 150 km/h