Patch 1.2 is available now!

Big thanks to entire community for reporting issues and proposing changes! Special thanks go again to our Community Heroes for helping us with bug fixes organization and for helping players with their problems.

Announcement for translators: Finally, Crowdin platform is fully operational and ready for you! We've already accepted all join requests (over 200!) and we can start the translation. For now, we cooperate with Italian group of fans from Piranha Bytes Italia group, and we await for other organized groups to help to coordinate and proofread. Please join our Discord and ask administrators/moderators to add you a Translator Role. On special channels you will be able to communicate with other translators and you will be notified about all the important news about the translation. Thanks!

The list of changes may contain spoilers but we try to avoid them as much as possible. The issues listed below did not affect all players.

Here is a list of the most notable change.

Magic changes

Learning fourth magic circle now grants small mana regeneration (5% every 2 seconds)

Slightly decreased "Geyser" spell damage

Decreased permanent mana bonus after drinking "Elixir of Spirit" from 5 to 3 points

Increased mana requirement for magic staves

Magic staves now grant little bonus to magic damage from runes and spells

Added "Elixir of Magic Potential" potion that permanently increases magic damage (+5 points)

Increased mana regeneration from 5% to 10% after drinking "Mana Regeneration Potion" and "Extended Mana Regeneration Potion"

Increased effect time after drinking "Mana Regeneration Potion" and "Extended Mana Regeneration Potion" respectively from 3 minutes to 6 minutes, and from 5 minutes to 10 minutes

Balance changes

Increased income from apprenticeship with Davis. Now he pays 3/4 of the price, he pays 4x for wood, and he buys also "Gold chest" and "Silver chest"

Rebalanced some boss fights and duels in Alena's Fight Club

Decreased the price of "Knight Armor" to 9000 gold pieces

Other gameplay changes

Improved random events system. Tweaked chances of events spawn and fixed many events overlapping with main quests.

Added possibility to join trackers in Araxos also with crossbow skill

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where "The Basics of Pickpocketing" book would decrease pickpocketing skill

Fixed original Gothic crash which would happen after loading a saved game that was saved right after casting a spell by an NPC

Fixed an issue where a weapon player wields because of temporary strength/dexterity potion effect would decrease fighting abilities

Fixed an issue in quest "Breakthrough Discovery" where the quest would be failed even after testing all potions

Fixed an issue in quest "One Thing Leads to Another" where reading a letter would not create log entries

Fixed an issue where the player could not withdraw from leaving Araxos guild

Fixed an issue where training dialogs with Allan would display incorrect gold cost

Fixed an issue where Odgar would not give any gift after apprenticeship

Fixed required items to craft "Reinforced Crossbow" and "Heavy Crossbow"

Fixed incorrect bonus after eating "Pickled Mushrooms"

Fixed incorrect effect time after drinking "Extended Mana Regeneration Potion"

Fixed issues with incorrect information in final boards

Fixed an issue where Lennart would be spawned twice in the world

Fixed typos, spelling errors and other linguistic issues

Fixed other minor issues

Other

Added Rich Presence feature also for Steam version

Please remember that updates do not force you to start a new playthrough! You can load your savegames and continue.

If there is an update that requires you to start a new game, you will still be able to continue playthrough on the previous version anyway.