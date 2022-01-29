1/29/22 - Chaos Chain Day 2 Update 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8110952 · Last edited 29 January 2022 – 15:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the first public update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed several pathing issues

Fixed a few typos

Fixed an issue with DLC activation messages not queueing properly (The DLCS were activating just fine, the alert messages were not)

Fixed some dialogues exceeding the text box

Changes & Additions:

Easy Difficulty (Amateur) now gives the player character +5 max health and +10 max mettle

Added event position saving to the exterior city maps for the randomized dust particles

Updated graphical effect for the dust particles (now they should look a little smoother)

Updated planned movement route for dust particles (they should no longer seem like they are actively following the player)

Lessened the randomized timing interval between random sound effects playing in exterior areas and increased it for interior areas

The random city lights effect now has a base opacity of 35 and random fluctuation of 0-150

DLC Activation optimizations

DLC Activation messages are now in green to be more noticeable

Replaced a really odd sounding wind background sound with some generic urban ambience

Updated the Credits scene

Enabled the Soundtrack display at the top of the sceen when the track changes

Updated the soundtrack change when you speak to Lynch (it was way too abrupt)

Added camera shift to conversation with Patrick in the Gas Mart

Added Debugging Mode for testers (Gives 99999 Cred, increases all attributes +99, gives +9999 health and mettle, will expand this further in the future)

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

P.S. Please stop spamming me for free keys. The game is very cheap and I need to be able to pay my bills so that I can keep doing this.

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː