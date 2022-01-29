Gladiator Shop Balance And Few Other Fixes - v0.771

The level of gladiators in the shop is reduced so you’re not encouraged anymore to sell your old gladiators for new higher-level gladiators.

There was still sometimes a bug where new gladiator buildings would stop appearing as you finish championship arenas. Now fixed.

Several quirks are now better assigned across gladiator classes. For example, Lone Wolf quirk (one that makes gladiators powerful if they are alone in the arena) won’t be assigned to classes like Cleric, etc.

Items:

-Book of Fire now sets enemies on fire after 2 seconds (instead of 1). It's more useful this way, as there is more time for enemies to approach. It also has a slightly bigger range.