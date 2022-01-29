[Beta] P&C HotFix: 290122

FIXESSSS! For both stable and beta builds, just let it update.
Size: 84 KBs
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed Status Screen (S button) crashes on old saves
ːswirliesː Fixed Tea Party crashes and freezes
ːswirliesː Fixed wrong Bird Princess diplomacy changes after Tea Parties
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes after using the "Trait Upgrade" Cheat
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes on new day after choosing REMIX Mode
ːswirliesː Fixed Tea Parties not running weekly on some occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed "Bone Setter" Trait bug
ːswirliesː Fixed "Rattesein +" and "++" not giving the Swirlies gain bonus
ːswirliesː Steam Achievements are now checked every time you enter the Medals menu
ːswirliesː Fixed Skill HUD not refreshing when the player switch to a Skill-less party member
ːswirliesː Reworked bits of Komachi's dialogue and costume awarding
Changed depots in beta branch