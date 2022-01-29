 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 29 January 2022

[Beta] P&C HotFix: 290122

Patchnotes via Steam Community
FIXESSSS! For both stable and beta builds, just let it update.

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Status Screen (S button) crashes on old saves

ːswirliesː Fixed Tea Party crashes and freezes

ːswirliesː Fixed wrong Bird Princess diplomacy changes after Tea Parties

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes after using the "Trait Upgrade" Cheat

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes on new day after choosing REMIX Mode

ːswirliesː Fixed Tea Parties not running weekly on some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed "Bone Setter" Trait bug

ːswirliesː Fixed "Rattesein +" and "++" not giving the Swirlies gain bonus

ːswirliesː Steam Achievements are now checked every time you enter the Medals menu

ːswirliesː Fixed Skill HUD not refreshing when the player switch to a Skill-less party member

ːswirliesː Reworked bits of Komachi's dialogue and costume awarding

