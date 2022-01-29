It's been 1 year since our Steam Early access release! Hurrah!
Here is to celebrate a sneak peek of what's coming in few weeks for Season 4: https://www.playuntrusted.com/patch-v1-133-season-4-sneak-peek-and-untrusted-release-birthday/
**Untrusted - v1.133 - Changelog
New features**
- February support token, with the Murderous Pulcinella avatar (It's February, it's Carnival time!) - Available from Feb 1st.
Balance Changes
- It is no longer possible to DoS a node that is not directly visible by NETSEC.
Server Side Changes
- Fixed log/encrypted notes not updating during prep night after v1.131 patch
Client Side Changes
- Minor translation changes
Known Issues
- Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam
Changed files in this update