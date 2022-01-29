 Skip to content

Untrusted update for 29 January 2022

Patch v1.133, Season 4 sneak peek, and Untrusted release birthday!

Patch v1.133, Season 4 sneak peek, and Untrusted release birthday!

It's been 1 year since our Steam Early access release! Hurrah!

Here is to celebrate a sneak peek of what's coming in few weeks for Season 4: https://www.playuntrusted.com/patch-v1-133-season-4-sneak-peek-and-untrusted-release-birthday/

**Untrusted - v1.133 - Changelog

New features**

  • February support token, with the Murderous Pulcinella avatar (It's February, it's Carnival time!) - Available from Feb 1st.

Balance Changes

  • It is no longer possible to DoS a node that is not directly visible by NETSEC.

Server Side Changes

  • Fixed log/encrypted notes not updating during prep night after v1.131 patch

Client Side Changes

  • Minor translation changes

Known Issues

  • Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam

Changed files in this update

