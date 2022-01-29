 Skip to content

Atmocity update for 29 January 2022

0.77 is live!

Build 8110884

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.76 -> 0.77

  • Scientist workers implemented.

  • Road, tram and grass variants added to slope block.

  • Minor optimizations in city load code and calculation and connectivity managers.

  • New happiness system.

  • New sanctuary building added.

  • Fixed issue with placing trams on slanted blocks etc.

  • Fixed avenue road tile not being replaced when placing trams.

Added, but enabled later (when ideology system is finished)

  • Center of tradition.
  • Grand library
  • Great museum of history

