0.77 is live!

0.76 -> 0.77
-
Scientist workers implemented.
-
Road, tram and grass variants added to slope block.
-
Minor optimizations in city load code and calculation and connectivity managers.
-
New happiness system.
-
New sanctuary building added.
-
Fixed issue with placing trams on slanted blocks etc.
-
Fixed avenue road tile not being replaced when placing trams.
Added, but enabled later (when ideology system is finished)
- Center of tradition.
- Grand library
- Great museum of history
Changed files in this update