v0.0.92.80 is now live (fixed Multiplayer not working at all) for all branches

Hello Space Survivors,
To the end of the month we thought we could drop another update which fixes some essential bugs like the multiplayer :).
Here is the changelog:
- Fixed Attachments missing for client
- Bullet entry decals only visible for host
- Client doesn't see reload circle
- Fixed teleportation issue with hit regestration
- Lightswitch is out of sync when host activates
- Added Resolution options to video settings
So we hope all of you enjoy the update and as always thanks for playing Space Survivors Shooter (SPACE SURVIVORS I: THE RECKONING)
With kind regards Developer Team
