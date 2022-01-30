v0.0.92.80 is now live (fixed Multiplayer not working at all) for all branches

Share · View all patches · Build 8110844 · Last edited 30 January 2022 – 19:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello Space Survivors,

To the end of the month we thought we could drop another update which fixes some essential bugs like the multiplayer :).

Here is the changelog:

Fixed Attachments missing for client

Bullet entry decals only visible for host

Client doesn't see reload circle

Fixed teleportation issue with hit regestration

Lightswitch is out of sync when host activates

Added Resolution options to video settings

So we hope all of you enjoy the update and as always thanks for playing Space Survivors Shooter (SPACE SURVIVORS I: THE RECKONING)

With kind regards Developer Team